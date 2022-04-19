Minister Ajay inaugurates new KMC building

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the new Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) building on Monday. Addressing on the occasion, he said the services at the KMC new building started from Monday onwards. The new building of KMC was constructed at a cost of 22 crore and it has all the facilities. H said the modern building will extend good services to people.

Later, Ajay launchd 15 minivans and 10 tractors to be used for collecting garbage in the town.

He appealed to the people to utilise the services provided at the new municipality office.

Ajay said thanks to the support of Minister for Urban Development and Municipalities KT Rama Rao the building was constructed. He said it was the second grand civic building after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office (GHMC). The Minister felicitated Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi on the occasion. District Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, Deputy Mayor Fathima Johar, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, Assistant Commissioner Malleswari, Municipal officers and corporators participated in the programme.