Minister Ajay Kumar lays foundation for 3.75 cr works

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs 3.75 crore in Khammam town on Tuesday. He laid foundation stones for the construction works of NSP walkway, Vaikuntadhamam in Tekulapally, integrated veg and non-vegetarian market at Yellandu crossroad and other works.

Speaking on the occasion, Minster Ajay said the TRS government was committed for the development of Khammam in all aspects and established parks and open gyms in the city for the happiness and health of the people, he added.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, TRS office in-charge RJC Krishna and others accompanied the Minister.