Minister G Kishan Reddy tears into TRS during Khammam roadshow

Khammam: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy took part in roadshow for Khammam Municipal Elections campaign in Khammam. Speaking at various public meetings, Reddy came down heavily on the TRS government. He said, the TRS government cheated the people. He alleged the TRS government failed to implement poll promises in the State. He said, the State government failed to give double bed room houses to homeless people.

He also said that the people in the town giving good support to the BJP leaders. The party leaders will win all the divisions with a good majority, he said. The BJP government constructed National highways by spending crores of the rupees in the State, he added.

He appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidates in upcoming elections for the development of Khammam town

Party Tamil Nadu State Co in-charge and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Corporation election Khammam in-charge, MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy, leaders Devaki Vasudeva Rao and others were present.