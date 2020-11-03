Minister Puvvada Ajay inaugurates double bedroom houses in Khammam

Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay on Tuesday inaugurated 30 double bedroom houses in Manchukonda village of Raghunandhapalli mandal of Khammam district. The construction cost of the double bedroom houses is estimated to be of Rs 1.51 crore.

Later speaking to the media, the minister said that all the beneficiaries in the villages will be given double bedroom houses and a plan has already been prepared by the government for the effective implementation of the scheme.

"The scheme has been proposed by the government for the welfare of the people which is looking forward to construct more houses for the poor," the minister said.

Double bedroom house scheme is created by the Telangana government to make the city of Hyderabad slum-free. Last week, minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated 840 double bedroom houses in the city constructed with Rs 71.49 crore. Drinking water supply, electricity, CC roads, shopping complex and Basti Dawakhana will be provided at the sites.