Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar observes Munneru check dam

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday inspected Munneru checkdam, which was filled with flood water due to rains. He also inspected check dam works. Later, interacting with the media, he said the check dam was being constructed with about Rs 7.45 crore, which will solve drinking water problem in Khammam town. It was the dream project of Khammam people, he added.

Ajay ordered engineering staff to complete the works as per schedule and maintain quality. Later, he distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 42.58 lakh for 94 victims.

Mayor P Neeraja and other officers have accompanied the Minister.