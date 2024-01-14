MLA advocates better healthcare for poor

Marriguda (Munugodu) : In an address during a review meeting at CHC Hospital in Marriguda on Saturday, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy emphasised the need for enhanced medical services for the underprivileged. The meeting, attended by medical officers and staff, delved into the challenges faced by Marrigudah Social Health Center.

Rajgopal Reddy conveyed that providing medical services is a noble service, urging commitment from healthcare professionals. He asserted that only those dedicated to serving the community should remain, while others should consider leaving. The doctors were urged to take responsibility and extend quality medical care to the underprivileged patients seeking treatment at government hospitals.

Highlighting the importance of public perception, the MLA urged doctors to work in a manner that instills confidence in the community regarding the quality of treatment at government hospitals. Acknowledging the government’s focus on education and health, the MLA committed to overseeing the improvement of infrastructure in the hospital. He directed medical officers to provide detailed reports on the current state of medical services, staff shortages, and infrastructure needs since the CHC transitioned into a 30-bed facility.

Moreover, Rajgopal Reddy pledged to scrutinise hospital records monthly. He instructed the Special Inspector to take strict action against individuals mistreating hospital staff. Additionally, neglectful staff members would face consequences for their actions.

During his visit, the MLA engaged with the community, receiving petitions on various issues. He assured residents that he would actively address and resolve every concern raised by the people.

The programme saw the participation of key figures such as DCHS Dr Matrunayak, Superintendent Shankarnayak, Congress Mandal president Muddam Narsimha Goud, and others.