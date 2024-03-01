Live
Just In
MLA secures CM’s support for irrigation project
Mahabubnagar: Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy held a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills on...
Mahabubnagar: Narayanpet MLA Dr Chittem Parnika Reddy held a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday during which the duo discussed the construction of the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project, particularly focusing on Damaragidda Mandal in the Narayanpet constituency.
During the meeting, the MLA advocated for modifications to the project’s design to ensure equitable distribution of water to all tanks in Narayanpet mandals and select villages in the Dhanwada mandal. In response to her request, the CM pledged to undertake necessary measures to ensure the adequate filling of all tanks and provision of irrigation water to the villages.
Moreover, the CM assured that the foundation stone for the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project will be laid soon.