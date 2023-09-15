MP Bandi will contest from Karimnagar Assembly seat

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday announced that he will contest from Karimnagar constituency in ensuing Assembly elections if the Parliament and Assembly elections are held separately. He denied the false propaganda that he was in collusion with minister Gangula Kamalakar.

He made it clear that he does not know the politics of collusion and he is a person who constantly fights on public issues for the sake of the country and dharma.

He said that he could not attend the court hearing because he was attending the Parliament session and was on a trip to America. Sanjay Kumar spoke to the media here on Thursday and condemned police attack on the BJP activists by disrupting the deeksha of BJP State president G Kishan Reddy.

The protest was disrupted because of the fear that the frauds committed by the KCR government would be revealed to the unemployed, he added.