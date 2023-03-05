  • Menu
MP Vaddiraju's gesture to scribe

Rajaya Sabha Mp Vaddiraju Ravichandra has provided financial aid to a scribe, P Venkateswarlu, who has met with an accident and is undergoing treatment.

Khammam: Rajaya Sabha Mp Vaddiraju Ravichandra has provided financial aid to a scribe, P Venkateswarlu, who has met with an accident and is undergoing treatment. The MP along with TUWJ district president A Adinarayana, leaders of the union Ismail, Ch Ravi, Samasiva Rao, Ramakrishna, and Prasanth Reddy went to Venkateswarlu's house in the city and handed over Rs 30,000 towards medical expenses.


