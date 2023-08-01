Live
Just In
Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
NABARD official visits DCCB Karimnagar
Karimnagar: NABARD Telangana Deputy General Manager MVSS Srinivas paid a visit to District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Karimnagar town on Monday.
DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao welcomed Srinivas who inspected the office premises and also visited the PACS development centre and PACS HR cell.
On this occasion, the bank CEO explained about the progress, diversification of business activities such as house loans, educational loans, MSMEs etc along with farm sector lending. Stating the DCCB had won accolades for its computerization of all PACS and good governance. He also enlightened about the conversion of PACS as multi-service centres (MSC) in the district and the start of common service centres (CSC). NABARD Karimnagar cluster DDC P Manohar Reddy, DCCB general managers, DGMs, AGMs, PACS development centre resource person G Satyanarayana and others were also present.
Later, the NABARD DGM visited the Choppadandi PACS, which has emerged as a role model in the country and for diversification of its business activities.
He also inspected the computerisation of the PACS and other products of the society which was performing on par with many commercial bank.