NABARD official visits DCCB Karimnagar

Karimnagar: NABARD Telangana Deputy General Manager MVSS Srinivas paid a visit to District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Karimnagar town on Monday.

DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao welcomed Srinivas who inspected the office premises and also visited the PACS development centre and PACS HR cell.

On this occasion, the bank CEO explained about the progress, diversification of business activities such as house loans, educational loans, MSMEs etc along with farm sector lending. Stating the DCCB had won accolades for its computerization of all PACS and good governance. He also enlightened about the conversion of PACS as multi-service centres (MSC) in the district and the start of common service centres (CSC). NABARD Karimnagar cluster DDC P Manohar Reddy, DCCB general managers, DGMs, AGMs, PACS development centre resource person G Satyanarayana and others were also present.

Later, the NABARD DGM visited the Choppadandi PACS, which has emerged as a role model in the country and for diversification of its business activities.

He also inspected the computerisation of the PACS and other products of the society which was performing on par with many commercial bank.