Nalgonda: 2 girls succumb after suicide bid

Nalgonda: Two degree students who attempted suicide at Rajiv Park in the district died while undergoing treatment at Government Hospital in Nalgonda.

Enugudula Manisha of Ammanabolu village and Dantaboina Shivani of Nakkalapalli village in Narketpally mandal in the district were second year students at Women’s Degree College in Nalgonda.

On Tuesday, the duo came to Nalgonda and went to Rajiv Park on Tuesday evening and tried to commit suicide by taking pesticides used for weed removal. They were found writhing in pain and rushed to hospital. But they succumbed on Wednesday.According to their parents, some hooligans had been harassing them for a few days by spreading their photos obscenely on social media. The police are verifying data on their cellphones to ascertain the cause for the extreme act.

The duo, who had been staying at home for the past 20 days, told their family members that they would go to college by bus on Tuesday morning. Instead, they proceeded the park where they took the pesticides. When they rushed out of the park, crying louds, the people in the vicinity rushed to their help and shifted them to a hospital.