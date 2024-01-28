Nalgonda: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assures swift employment of youth

Nalgonda : In a significant development, the Minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, emphasised the impermanence of politics while laying foundation stones for various projects in Nalgonda on Saturday. The Minister expressed his belief that the legacy of a leader lies in the positive impact of their actions on the lives of the people they serve.

Among the projects unveiled was the NAC Skill Development Center at the ITI premises in Nalgonda. The Minister described it not merely as a building but as a beacon of light that will illuminate the futures of many unemployed youths. Pledging personal involvement, he declared his commitment to overseeing every project from initiation to completion, ensuring swift employment opportunities for trained youth.

“This is my dream project,” the Minister stated, framing it as an opportunity to repay the debt owed to the youth who have embraced him. He appealed to unemployed youngsters to join the skill centre, steering clear of destructive habits. Reddy encouraged them to build a promising future by acquiring valuable skills instead of succumbing to job-related depression.

The Skill Development Centre aims to train individuals with qualifications ranging from 5th standard to degree level in trades such as plumbing, electrical work, computer basics, and more. The Minister outlined plans for a systematic training approach, with batches graduating every three months, subsequently offering employment to the trained individuals.

Anticipating swift progress, he announced that the tender for the NAC building construction would be initiated within ten days, with work scheduled to commence within a month and completion targeted within six months. He envisioned this centre as a model for the state, underscoring the Congress manifesto’s commitment to establishing skill development centers in all district headquarters.

Accompanying the Minister during the foundation stone laying ceremony were key figures, including District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Hemanta Keshav Patil, Miryalaguda MLA Battula Lakshma Reddy, NAC Director General Bikshapati, and Director Raji Reddy.

In addition, Reddy inaugurated various other projects, including the construction of Bala Sadan in Panagal, a dormitory for the elderly in Nalgonda town, and the high-level bridge reconstruction on the Mahbubnagar-Nalgonda road in Darveshi Puram village. He also marked the expansion of the road from Nalgonda to Thipparthy via Mushampally, Dharmapuram, and Kannekal, allocating substantial budgets for these endeavors.

Expressing his commitment to the people of Nalgonda, the Minister assured them that, despite his hectic schedule, he understands the challenges they face. He promised to address all constituency issues as a dedicated family member.