Nehru Yuva Kendra Leadership programme held at SBIT

Khammam: Nehru Yuva Kendra organised a leadership programme at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology ( SBIT) on Thursday. The programme was prescribed by the programme coordinator Ch Anvesh. Mayor P Neeraja, College Chairman RJC Krishna, Secretary & Correspondent Dr G Druthri, Principal Dr G Raj Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Speaking at the programme, Krishna called upon the youth to pursue education with discipline and secure a good future.