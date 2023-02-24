  • Menu
Nehru Yuva Kendra Leadership programme held at SBIT

Mayor P Neeraja launching the NYK leadership programme at SBIT College in Khammam on Thursday.
Highlights

Nehru Yuva Kendra organised a leadership programme at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology ( SBIT) on Thursday.

Khammam: Nehru Yuva Kendra organised a leadership programme at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology ( SBIT) on Thursday. The programme was prescribed by the programme coordinator Ch Anvesh. Mayor P Neeraja, College Chairman RJC Krishna, Secretary & Correspondent Dr G Druthri, Principal Dr G Raj Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Speaking at the programme, Krishna called upon the youth to pursue education with discipline and secure a good future.

