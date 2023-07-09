NIMS sets up special counters for employees & retd personnel of SCCL

Kothagudem: Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has set up special counters for Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees and retirees.

Singareni director of finance N Balaram and NIMS director Dr Bheerappa Nagari jointly inaugurated the special counter on Saturday. Separate OP counters have been set up in the hospital’s Out Patient Block, Millennium Block and Specialty Block for Singareni personnel.

According to Balaram, Singareni workers referred by company hospitals for improved medical care, as well as retired workers with CPRMS medical cards, would now be able to contact doctors immediately or be admitted without having to wait in huge lines.