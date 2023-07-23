Live
No differences with Minister Jagadish: Gutha
Party will take decision on ticket to my son Amith, says Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy
Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy clarified that he has no differences with district Minister G Jagadish Reddy.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Nalgonda on Saturday, he said, “a propaganda is going that Jagadish Reddy and I have differences which is absolutely false.”
He said that he never interfere in the official affairs of the district, neither created interferences in transfers of jobs and filling up of nominated posts. Whatever happens officially and politically will be in the supervision of CM KCR. “If anyone comes to me, I will tell them to follow the rules,” he said
He stated that his son Amit will contest in the next Assembly election only if the party gives green signal. The party takes the final decision on the ticket for his son Amit. The Legislative Council Chairman said that there is no excitement on tickets. He stressed that it is not appropriate to pass no-confidence motions on own party’s MP and municipal chairman and he will strongly oppose such developments.
He added that some people speak without knowledge and Venkat Reddy always slips his tongue. He clarified that he will maintain dignity while speaking and making remarks on opposition party.