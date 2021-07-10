Palle, Pattana Pragathi will continue: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The face of villages and towns were changed after the implementation of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

After participating in Pattana Pragathi programme at 13 and 26 divisions here on Friday, he said this programme will be continued regularly. Stating that forest coverage in the State drastically came down due to the negligence of previous governments, he appealed to the people to participate in Haritha Haram to increase green cover and to prevent pollution in the State. He told the officials that planting saplings is important but protecting them is even more important.

Later, Minister Ajay planted saplings in the two divisions.

District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and other officers participated in the programme.