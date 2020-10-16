Pay attention to Rythu Vedika construction: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district administration to make serious efforts to construct Rythu Vedika buildings in the district during a review meeting at DPRC meeting hall here on Friday.

Minster Ajay informed that 38 Rythu Vedika buildings were completed and another 50 were in the final stage. He warned the sarpanches of taking serious action if they do not show interest on the constructions of these buildings and other development works in villages.

He also reviewed development works with the officers and pointed out pending works.

Earlier on Friday meeting, Minister Ajay along with District Collector RV Karnan and other officers visited villages under Raghunadhapalem mandal and observed damaged chilly crops due to recent heavy rains in Chimmapudi and Kotapadu villages. He interacted with the farmers and directed the agricultural officers to conduct crop loss assessment across the district.

Later the Minister checked development works in Khanapuram village. He inspected fencing works besides tank bond, lighting, greenery, approach road works.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, DCMS

chairman R Seshagiri Rao, Mayor Dr Papalal, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman M Venkata Ramana, Agricultural Officer Vijay Nirmala,

Horticultural Officer Anasuya, Roads and Building Executive Engineer Shyam Prasad, Irrigation Executive Engineer Narasimha Rao, DE Arjun and other department officers were participated in the meeting.