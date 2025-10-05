PM honours Khammam girl for excellence in AI programming

Khammam: TalluriPallavi, a young talent from Arempula village in Khammam Rural mandal, was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a national event in New Delhi on Thursday.

Pallavi received the award under the Artificial Intelligence Programming Assistant (AIPA) category, having emerged as the All India Trade Topper. Her recognition came as part of the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, a national-level convocation organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The event also marked the launch of the Pradhan Mantri STeP-UP (PM-SETU) scheme, a Rs 60,000 crore initiative aimed at enhancing skill development and job-readiness among Indian youth. As part of this initiative, top-performing students from various skill sectors across the country were felicitated by the Prime Minister himself.

Pallavi’s achievement not only brought pride to her family but also highlighted the growing talent emerging from Telangana in the field of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Her parents, Talluri Ravi and Ajitha, expressed immense joy and pride, stating that their daughter’s dedication and hard work had finally received national recognition. “It’s a proud moment not just for our family, but for the entire Khammam district,” they said.