Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy attacks Congress on Pegasus spyware row

Khammam: BJP core committee member and Tamil Nadu State party national co-convener Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has accused the Opposition parties for trying to sling mud at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Pegasus spyware row.

In a statement on Wednesday, he asserted that there were some invisible forces behind the campaign against the Modi government and there was no evidence linking the Central government using the spyware to snoop on journalists and politicians in the country. He said Congress and Trinamool Congress party were intentionally damaging the reputation of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP government while confusing the people by misleading statements on the issue.

The Opposition parties were not able to digest the ever growing popularity of the Prime Minister because of his Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative and were resorting to all sorts of false campaigns to damage his reputation, Sudhakar Reddy complained. He pointed out that when Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Home Minister many senior leaders were put under government surveillance and it was in the knowledge of people in the country. The Opposition parties also tried to politicise surgical strikes carried by Indian Army and when there were border issues with China. They supported Pakistan and China on that issue, he alleged.

Sudhakar Reddy appealed to the people and all the political parties to extend their support to Prime Minister Modi for developing the country in all aspects.