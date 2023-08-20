Pragathi Nivedana Sabha will be historic: Jagadish

Suryapet: Entire district is eagerly waiting to see Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Reddy who will visit Suryapet and take part in various development programmes here on Sunday.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy took stock of all the arrangements for the CM’s visit on Saturday. He inspected the BRS office, medical college, collectorate and also the public meeting venue. Speaking to the media, the Minister described the meeting as Pragathi Nivedena Sabha and added that it will be conducted in a grand manner and will be bigger than the Samara Bheri meeting which was conducted in Suryapet during the Telangana movement.

The Minister said that all arrangements are made to ensure that the meeting, which will be held with two lakh people in attendance, goes smoothly without any hindrance even if it rains.

Minister Jagdish Reddy said that parking facilities at the meeting venue.

Villagers, particularly farmers are coming voluntarily to attend the meeting to express their gratitude to CM KCR over his measures and welfare programmes which includes waiving of crop loans, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and 24 hours power supply to the agriculture sector etc, he added.

He said the first public meeting in which CM KCR is participating after the loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh is in Suryapet.

He said that as part of election promises made during the 2014 Assembly elections, KCR made Suryapet a district. The credit of providing Kaleshwaram water to the district goes to CM KCR, he added. He informed that the medical college, new collectorate and new SP office and integrated markets are new feathers in the cap of Suryapet.