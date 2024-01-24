Protect government lands: Tummala to officers

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to take immediate measures to protect crucial government lands within the city. The minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive report detailing the status of government lands, encroachments, andNSP lands in the city.

Tummala urged officials to initiate prompt actions to clear encroachments and conduct inquiries to ascertain whether title holders were adhering to the designated usage of government lands or if unauthorised sales had taken place. The Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining a buffer zone in key areas, including Lakaram, Khanapuram, Munneru, and Dhamsalapuram, implementing stringent measures to prevent unauthorised constructions.

Accompanied by Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Adarsh Surabhi, Tummala and officials conducted a thorough review of the city’s development during the meeting. The Minister stressed the necessity of anticipating the city’s needs for the next 25 years, calling for an examination of areas requiring road widening and the submission of a corresponding report.

Addressing the Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) master plan, he engaged in discussions with officers to ensure a strategic approach to urban development. He disclosed that the Khammam Municipal Corporation had generated a revenue of Rs 405.82 crore over the past five years through taxes and other resources. Additionally, SUDA collected Rs 3,301.84 lakh from 1,155 permits issued between 2020 and 2023.

The Minister underscored the importance of making Khammam an exemplary city and instructed officials to formulate plans that align with this vision. With the city’s population reaching 4.23 lakh, Tummala emphasised the need for proactive measures to secure a sustainable water supply, especially during the summer months.