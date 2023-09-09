PRRLI set to quench the thirst of Palamuru region

Mahbubnagar: With the Telangana government taking fast steps to launch the wet run of heavy motors of first phase of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yedula on September 16, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy termed the occasion to be a historic one as this project will solve the drinking as well as irrigation problems in the Palamuru region for ever.

The Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project, which is regarded as the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, is the biggest human achievement of this century, and is going to become a boon to the people of Palamuru region, said Singireddy Niranjan Reddy while inspecting the preparatory works at Narlapur Reservoir in Kollapur constituency.

The Minister flayed the Congress and BJP leaders from Mahbubnagar, who had created hurdles to stop PRRLI project.

Singirredy Niranjan Reddy said jealous of achievements of BRS party, the Congress and BJP party leaders filed false and fabricated cases in NGT and the High Court. But our commitment and dedication towards the development and welfare of people of this region helped overcame all the challenges and today we can proudly say through PRRLI each and every acre of land will be irrigated with Krishna waters. Minister Reddy further stated that under United AP because of spineless leaders Telangana lost its self respect and the farmers were forced to commit suicides as agriculture was totally crumbled.

However, soon after formatting of Telangana, within a short period of just 9 years of BRS party’s rule, CM KCR completed Kaleshwaram and now the PRRLI, observed the minister.

He slammed the BJP’s central government for not allocating Telangana share of Krishna waters because of which the project was getting delayed.

As against the total cost of Rs.30,000 crore, the TS government has spent Rs 25,000 crore so far and is soon going to complete the other ongoing phases of the project which will irrigate 12 lakh acres in the region.