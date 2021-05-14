Puvvada Ajay Kumar breathes life into Khammam hospitals with oxygen from ITC

Khammam: Responding to a number of pleas from people suffering from Covid in the district, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has taken steps to solve the issue of non-availability of medical oxygen in the district.

After a discussion with the officials of ITC Paper Board Limited on the issue of oxygen supply for Covid patients, the ITC officials had agreed to supply medical oxygen of 5 metric tonnes every day to the Khammam main hospital and also to other government and private hospitals.

It was a good achievement for the people as the oxygen would be supplied to the all the private hospitals from the plant of Khammam area hospital.

A Lakshmi, a Covid patient, appreciating the efforts of Minister, said that many patients have suffered due to lack of oxygen with some even breathing their last due to non-availability of it.

On Thursday, Minister Ajay Kumar along with District Collector RV Karnan received the oxygen liquid tanker which arrived from the ITC Paper Board company, Bhadrachalam. Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada thanked the ITC company for supplying oxygen. He said hereafter there would be no scarcity of oxygen in any hospital in Khammam. Daily 5 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen would arrive in Khammam from the factory, he informed.