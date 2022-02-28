Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributes house pattas to poor

Khammam: People are happy with the welfare programmes of TRS government and are grateful to it, said Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday. He distributed around 450 house pattas to the people who are living on the Srinivas Nagar Canal side for many years in the 17th division in Khammam corporation. Earlier the Minister had promised the people of Srinivas Nagar to provide permanent house pattas and he kept his promise on Sunday.Ajaydistributed 450 house pattas and also promised to provide free drinking water facilities.

The Minister stated that the governmentwas providing all facilities to the people and added that the government also spent liberally on education, health and agriculture sectors.

On the occasion, 600 members from Congress party joined the TRS party in 57th division. Mayor P Neeraja and other officers were present.