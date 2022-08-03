Puvvada Ajay Kumar flays delay in collectorate works

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has resented the inordinate delay in the completion of new collectorate, and fumed at official apathy. Accompanied by District Collector VP Gautam, he inspected the construction works on Wednesday.

The Minister said the officials were lax in completion of works though the government released Rs 44 crore for the integrated collectorate complex to bring the entire district administration under one roof to facilitate speedy and good governance.

Later, he visited Kasturba Gandhi girls school and distributed books and uniforms. He said the government was giving much importance to the education sector. English medium was one such initiative for providing quality education. SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others accompanied the Minister.