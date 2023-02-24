Puvvada donates Rs 2 lakh for masjid

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Friday donated Rs 2 lakh from his pocket for the development of Jama Masjid. He visited the masjid and after offering prayers interacted with the Muslims and listened to their issues.





Responding to their concerns, the minister announced the donation. Elated by his gesture, the Muslims conveyed special thanks to him.On the occasion, the minister explained the welfare schemes launched by the BRS government for the well-being of minority people in Telangana.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar launched new classrooms constructed at a cost of Rs 67.59 lakh under the Mano Ooru – Mana Badi programme in the 40th division. He interacted with students and went around the newly refurbished classrooms and checked the facilities at the school. Later, he laid foundation stone for the PRTU district union office in the city. Collector VP Gautham, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar others participated in the programme.



