Puvvada launches free driving licence mela
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar on Saturday inaugurated a free driving licence fair held at Khammam Vdo’s Colony Camp office with the goal of ensuring that everyone in society has a driving licence, which is required to develop an accident-free society.
The Minister encouraged the youth of the Khammam Constituency to take advantage of this opportunity, which will be available from Saturday to September 23.
He stated that the procedure of distributing this free driving licence had begun on the orders of Minister Harish Rao.
It has been stated that the Puvvada Foundation would cover the expense of the free driving licence fair under the auspices of the Puvvada Foundation in order to provide this opportunity to everyone above the age of 18.
“Driving without a licence is a legal offence, and you should avoid putting your life in danger by doing so. We endanger our lives and the lives of those around us when we drive without sufficient knowledge”, he said.