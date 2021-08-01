PV Sindhu made India proud: MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: The victory of PV Sindhu in Olympics made the nation proud, stated TRS MP and its Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao.

It should be noted here that PV Sindhu won bronze medal in women's badminton singles at Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement released here on Sunday, the MP said that Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games, silver in 2016 and bronze at Tokyo.

PV Sindhu has become the role model to all sportspersons in India, he added and congratulated her and hoped that she will win many more victories in future.