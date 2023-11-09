Rangareddy: Anjaiah Yadav seeks votes for welfare, development

Rangareddy : BRS MLA candidate Anjaiah Yadav, during his election campaign in Venkiryala and Lakshmidevipalli villages, highlighted the welfare and development programmes grounded by the BRS government. Addressing gatherings, he urged the people not to be swayed by the deceitful words of Congress and BJP. He stated that public welfare remains the core mission of the BRS government. He explained how the notable programmes of the government impacted the lives of the people in the constituency.

Furthermore, he highlighted the distribution of Asara Pension to 151 beneficiaries, providing them with 3.60 lakh rupees every month. He also mentioned the support extended to 774 beneficiaries under the Rytu Bandhu scheme, which amounts to a total of 9.87 crores. Additionally, he pointed out the farmer loan waivers, which benefited 686 individuals with a total disbursement of 3.92 crores.

Infrastructure development was another focus of his address, drawing attention to laying of roads from Venkiryala to Lakshmidevipalli with a budget of Rs 80 lakh, road repairs from Venkiryala to Old Agiryala at a cost of 2.5 crore, and the construction of a road from Ayyavaripalli to Mushtipalli, involving an investment of Rs 10.70 crore. He also pointed out investments in cultural and community development, such as the development of the Chintala Venkateswara Swamy Temple with an outlay of Rs 50 lakh and the construction of the Lakshmidevipalli Gram Panchayat Building with a budget of Rs 20 lakh.

Seeking votes in favor of his car symbol, he urged the people to elect him once more, vowing to continue working towards the betterment of the constituency.