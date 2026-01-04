‘Jana Nayakudu’ trailer sparks debate

The much-awaited trailer of Jana Nayakudu (Jana Nayagan in Tamil), touted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged political plunge, has been officially released, instantly igniting intense discussion across film circles and social media. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been under speculation for months over whether it is inspired by or remade from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s BhagavanthKesari.

While neither director Anil Ravipudi nor H. Vinoth has offered complete clarity on the remake claims, the trailer makes the similarities hard to miss. Several key plot points and scenes appear to mirror BhagavanthKesari, indicating that Jana Nayakudu follows the same core narrative framework, albeit with changes in tone and context.

The trailer largely highlights Vijay’s energetic screen presence, especially in the action blocks, which are mounted on a grand scale and designed for mass appeal. However, the closing portions introduce a clear political layer, aligning closely with Vijay’s real-life political aspirations. Dialogues penned by H. Vinoth carry strong ideological undertones, including lines that reframe Vijay as a “common man” rising to extraordinary heights, along with the striking shift from “I am waiting” to “I am coming.”

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, MamithaBaiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Priyamani. Its recent pre-release event in Malaysia reportedly drew record-breaking crowds, reflecting Vijay’s massive overseas fan base.

However, the trailer has also drawn criticism from sections of Tollywood audiences, particularly over inevitable comparisons with Balakrishna’s portrayal in BhagavanthKesari. Many viewers feel Vijay’s performance appears restrained in moments demanding raw intensity, relying more on stylisation than emotional force.

With debates intensifying, the final verdict now rests with audiences upon the film's release.




