Rangareddy: MLA promises to acquire funds for hospital

Rangareddy : Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar voiced worry about the delayed building of a 50-bed government hospital, stating that not a single rupee has been paid to the contractors. The MLA questioned the previous government’s distribution of finances for the project and promised to fix the matter to speed up the hospital’s completion. During an impromptu inspection of the current construction at Lingareddyguda in Farooqnagar mandal on Saturday, the MLA voiced concerns regarding the allocation of funds and expressed surprise when he discovered that no bills had been received so far, aside from the original work order.

Speaking to the media, Shankar promised to work with the government to acquire the necessary funding for the project. He emphasised the importance of taking immediate action to secure the hospital’s prompt completion, underlining the facility’s importance to the local population.

The MLA expressed concern for the locals, warning against exploitation in the guise of private healthcare and assuring the public that all necessary medical services will be provided at the government hospital.