Ravichandra joins Kavitha's hunger strike in Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Friday expressed solidarity with MLC Kavitha who launched a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding tabling of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament in the ensuing session.





MP Vaddiraju joined the protest in New Delhi and extended support to Kavitha's fight. He said it is shameful that the BJP government is not giving importance to women in the country. He said a number of parties strongly supported MLC Kavitha's protest. He praised KCR's policies on women empowerment and added that he (KCR) is the leader who strives for the development of the country and women.





MP Vaddiraju said the BRS chief is giving priority to all women leaders in the party and government posts. "We will fight with the government in Parliament in the next session," he added.











