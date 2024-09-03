Revanth rails at LoP KCR for slinging mud on govt

Khammam: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday night lashed out at the BRS leaders for ‘mud politics’ during calamities and demanded the Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao to come out of farmhouses and take up field visits to know the pain of people in floods.

At a review meeting with officials in the Khammam collectorate, Reddy said during difficult times like calamities, the ruling and the opposition parties should work with unity to get funds from the Centre.

“The leader of the opposition in the neighbouring State is visiting the field. The main Opposition leader in the State should also make field visits and question the government. You will not come, nor will you speak. I think he doesn’t want to be the main Opposition leader. You claim to be the leader of Telangana. When Telangana is facing such difficulty, you are not even speaking. M Venkaiah Naidu (former Vice-President) came forward to give funds. You looted at least Rs 1 lakh crore. At least you should have come forward to give Rs 1,000 crore. This family is doing muddy politics,” Reddy remarked.

The CM also targeted BRS working president KT Rama Rao. He said, “KTR is just speaking on Twitter. He is in America with his friends. We don't have any objection to this. While being in America and enjoying with friends, he is talking against ministers. The three ministers in Khammam are striving in rain-affected areas. I don't know whether he was in his senses or without information. While enjoying your personal life, attempts to defame ministers will not do any good to you. Leave this ‘cheap politics’. When you talk like this, this will do no good for people.”

Reddy said the government focus was on easing difficulties but not on politics. He informed that in Khammam, 34 camps were established and 2,119 families were shifted there.

The CM asked the collector to give details of employees who failed to be on duty during rescue operations. He said if the Centre can declare floods as national calamities, the State can utilise funds for new roads and railway lines. He suggested to the collector use the services of Fire Services personnel and officials of other districts, if needed.