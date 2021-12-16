Rs 19.35L looted from SBI

Khammam: In an unfortunate incident, some unidentified persons allegedly broke into State Bank of India at Lakshminagaram branch in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem District in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akshansh Yadav informed that a gang of four members have entered into the bank by breaking the back door with blades and had looted Rs.19.35 lakhs after opening the lockers with a support of gas cutters.

ASP Akshansh Yadav said that the thieves could be professionals and added that the robbers have cut the alarm and CC cameras wires while entering into the bank. He added that a case was registered and investigation is on and added that dog squad and clues team have been deployed to find clues.

It is to mention here that the bank is 300 meters away from police station. The incident has triggered panic among the residents.

Dummagudem Circle Inspector N Venkateswarlu acompanied the ASP.