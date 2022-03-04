Rs 320-crore budget for Khammam Municipal Corporation gets nod

Khammam: The council of Khammam Municipal Corporation on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 320.98 crore for the financial year of 2022-23.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, district Collector V P Gautham and Commissioner of Municipality Adarsh Surabhi attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Ajay called upon the corporatersto strive to work for the welfare of people and ensure completion of the works allotted to their areas. He said the TRS government spent more funds for the development of corporation than any other previous government.

The minister informed that Khammam is one of the best developed corporations in the State. Among the works sanctioned for the new financial year are: 11-km underground drainage works at a cost of Rs 30 crore; purification of wastewater; around 75,000 houses under Mission Bhagirath. Mayor P Neeraja appealed to the people to cooperate with the corporation for development of the town.

The Mayor thanked Ajay Kumar for taking special interest in the development of KMC. Deputy Mayor Fathima Johara and other corporators attended the budget meeting and approved of the works.