Rs 8 crore sanctioned for repairs: Minister Ponguleti

Khammam:Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy inspected the area where the Peddavagu project breach point occurred at Gummadavelli village under Aswaraopet on Monday.

He expressed grief that the project fell into such disrepair. The Minister visited houses of 51 flood-affected people in Koya Rangapuram, Gummadavalli, and Kothur villages and handed over financial assistance through PSR Trust.

He visited the family of Siva who died in an electrical accident in Kothur village and provided financial assistance. Consoling the residents, he said that the government would stand by them.

Later, the Minister addressed a press conference in Koirangapuram village during which he said, “The government will take full care of everyone who has suffered loss. A total of 400 acres have been covered with sand dunes; Rs 10,000 will be given for its removal.”

Ponguleti said that the government will give 20,000 thousand for loss of livestock and that Indiramma houses would be granted to all those who lost their houses due to the flood. He expressed his concern that had the gates been lifted at the right time, such a threat would not have happened. He said that showcause notices have already been issued to the responsible officials.

“I spoke to the Chief Minister this morning and Rs 8 crore has been sanctioned for immediate repairs,” he said. In a related incident, the Minister responded when local farmers accused some people of encroaching the Peddavagu project lands. The Collector was ordered to conduct a complete survey after the rains subsided.

In addition, he thanked the AP government for rescuing 41 farm labourers with the help of a helicopter after a conversation with the Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government.