SCCL Board takes key decisions

Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) board met in Hyderabad on Friday and took several measures to fast-track the development of the company.

CMD N Sridhar said the production at Naini coal block is undertaken by SCCL in Odisha. Coal would be transported to nearby Handapa railway siding and loaded into the railway wagons. He said the board approved the proposal for the construction of a new railway line from the coal block to the nearest railway station, but until then a contract would be in force for the transport of coal by road for another two years, which would produce about one crore tonnes of coal per annum from the Naini coal block.





Apart from these, the board approved the works like the Ramagundam OC-2 expansion project and the Koyagudem two open cost removal of overburden. It sanctioned necessary funds for the construction of Rapid Gravity Filter Beds to be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. As part of the promotion of mining education, the Singareni organization has donated Rs.3 crore. The board also placed on record its appreciation for the services of Director of Finance N Balaram.Board members Ramakrishna Rao, State Special Principal Secretary, Finance, Sunil Sharma, Special Principal Secretary, Energy, Solanki, Secretary from Union Ministry of Coal, and Director Santosh, WCL CMD, Manoj Kumar and others participated in the meeting.



