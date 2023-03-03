  • Menu
SCCL sports meet begins for women

SCCL women employees taking part in games and sports at the corporate office in Kothagudem on Thursday.




Singareni Collieries Company Limited office here has launched sports and games to mark the upcoming International Women’s Day.

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited office here has launched sports and games to mark the upcoming International Women's Day. Sports in various categories have been underway.DGM (personnel welfare) K Srinivas Rao and women cell member Sumalatha launched the games. A number of women employees actively took part in the games. Srinivas said the initiative was taken every year to encourage the women employees to take to sports and keep healthy. He said the prizes would be presented on the Women's Day on March 8. Women cell members Kiranmai, PO Siva Kumar, Vijay Kumari, Sailaja, Rama, GB Aruna Kumar, B Sumalatha, Usha, KV Ramana, EA Shareef, Sai Krishna and others were present.

