Second-hand vehicles sales increase during Covid pandemic 

In the wake of increasing corona cases, people are choosing their own transportation instead of travelling in public transportation, hence sales of second-hand cars and motor bikes were increased in the erstwhile Khammam district.



According to second-hand car showroom owners, sales have increased up to 40 per cent and there is more demand for cars within the price range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Many people belonging to middle, below middle class and small employees were choosing vehicles as per their budget.

A second-hand car showroom owner in Kothagudem, Srinivas, said that before coronavirus outbreak, they were hardly selling one or two vehciles in a month. 'But now, at least five to eight vehicles per month. Thanks to corona,' he said.

Even sales of motor bikes were increased up to 50 per cent in villages as most of lower and middles class people, who travels in RTC buses and autos are now travelling on motor bikes, afraid of contacting coronavirus if they travel in public transportation.

Covid-19 positive cases have been increasing with each day in both the districts and people were afraid to travel in RTC, private cabs and autos. Recently, a few people, who travelled in cabs and autos were tested corona positive, which further added panic in the people.

K Kiran Kumar, a small employee in Khammam town said that he used to travel 50 kilometres every day to attend duty. "I am afraid that my wife and two small children may get the virus if I travel in public transportation. Hence, I purchased a second-hand car by spending Rs 1.25 lakh," he stated.

While safety and more people can travel in the car are the main reasons for the increase in the sales, easy finance availability is also another major reason.

Traffic police said compared to pre lockdown time, vehicular traffic was increased on roads and more private vehicles are hitting roads after lockdown.

M Srilatha, an employee at a private chit fund company, said that after Covid-19, no one is showing interest to travel in private and RTC buses and preferring to travel in their own vehicles as life is more important than anything.