Sewage problems to be history in Khammam soon

Khammam: Very soon Khammam town will get underground drainage system under Amruth-2.0 government of India scheme. It is in the tender stage and once tender is completed works will be commenced.



The Municipal Corporation officials with the support of district administration and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar designed the scheme to protect about 5 water bodies in the town, and also solve the water shortage problem to urban greenery. By this project they would provide water to farmers’ fields, manure that will be used for Haritha haram plants and gardens and also raising nurseries. It was the long-pending dream of Khammam people as they have been waiting for it for last one decade and it became political assurance for long.

Under the scheme of housing and urban development, the government of India sanctioned the proposal of under drainage system in Khammam town.

The officials had sent a proposal for Rs 800 crore for complete underground drainage system but the government has given the administrative sanction for Rs 240 crore in the first phase. As per the scheme guidelines, the Union government will bear 50 per cent funds, and 30 per cent will be borne by the Khammam Municipal Corporation, and 20 per cent fund will be provided by the State government.

According to Public health superintendent Engineer Vemula Ranjit Kumar two sewerage treatment plants would be constructed one at Dwamshalapuram and another at Puttakota in the town.

About 25 kilometres long main pipeline would be laid to shift the drainage water to two Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) which are now going to 5 water bodies.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Khammam Municipal commissioner Adharsh Surabhi said the underground drainage system is one step forward in development. It can protect water bodies from polluting and also can prevent spreading of seasonal diseases like chikungunya, viral fevers including dengue and typhoid.

He said, “we are going forward towards modernisation of the town with support of district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and collector VP Gowtham. The underground drainage is A big move, he added.