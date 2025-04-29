Live
Singareni continues focus on increasing groundwater
Kothagudem/Hyderabad: The construction of mini ponds launched this month by the Chairman of the company, NBalaram, under the name ‘Neeti Bindu Jala Sindhu’ with the aim of increasing groundwater in the Singareni area is progressing rapidly.
Balaram has ordered the construction of 62 new tanks in 12 areas across Singareni and the removal of silt in 40 tanks to be completed by May 15. In a review meeting held at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, he issued special orders to the GMs of all areas and the officers of the relevant environmental and civil departments.
He said that more than 20 percent of the work has been completed so far and the work should be expedited further. Appropriate civil works should be completed so that water reaches these tanks constructed by Singareni in abundance during the upcoming monsoon season. He also suggested that fences should be installed around the mini tanks as a protective measure.
The Singareni management is constructing 10 mini ponds in Mandamarri, 8 in Kothagudem, 8 in Bhupalapally, Ramagundam-1, Ramagundam-2, 5 mini ponds per area in Illandu, Manuguru, Srirampur, Bellampalli, Singareni Thermal Power Stations, and 4 mini ponds in Ramagundam-3 area.