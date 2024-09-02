Sitarama’s main canal breaches, sparks scare

Khammam: Amid a spate of heavy rains for days, the main canal of the Sitarama project, which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently inaugurated, suffered a rupture as floodwaters entered the canal. At the second pump house of the project, which is located in Mulakalapalli mandal near VK Ramavaram, the canal bund for a length of about 40–50 feet washed away. Standing crops in hundreds of acres were submerged as a result.

It is also learnt that the ring bund of the Peddavagu medium irrigation project in Gummadavelli hamlet in the Aswaraopet mandal of the district also washed away.

As you may remember, in July this year, there was a significant breach in the project near the spillway, which resulted in extensive damage.

Another breach took place at Peddakaluva in the district. It is located Hatyatanda under Mallaigudem Panchayat. Heavy flow of flood water in the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar in Kusumanch mandal in Palair, the Peaddavagu canal gave in under the impact. Flood waters entered the villages in Palair constituency.