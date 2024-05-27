SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path

Khammam: The Maoist party’s banned militia detonated booby traps in the jungle near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border village of Bhimaram, seriously injuring two adivasi women in both legs, informed Kothagduem district SP B Rohit Raju.

The outlawed Maoists in the Pusuguppa forest area set booby traps that killed three cows and two dogs that belonged to the common tribal people. Adivasis are beginning to fear.

According to him, trees were chopped down to block the road between Pusaguppa and Unjupalli villages on Saturday, obstructing the movement of the indigenous people.

He questioned the rationale of Maoists’ action as they claim to protecting the interests of tribal people. People need to understand that the Maoist party’s militia only causes harm to them. They must reject influence of the outlawed group in their areas. The SP also called upon the Maoists to leave the party, turn themselves in to authorities, and lead normal lives. It would also help advance the region’s development and their own future, he added.

The SP informed that since January, 15 Maoists surrendered in response to the district police’s “Operation Cheyuta” programme. He stated that five army members and five militia members of the outlawed CPI-Maoist party, along with two deputy commanders and three members of the area committee, had turned themselves in.