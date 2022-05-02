Students told to be goal-oriented

Khammam: Students need to be goal oriented, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja said, speaking at the farewell of the SSC batch of the Sarvagnya School here. "Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work.

Set a goal and go for it, come what may," Neeraja advised the students. The use of mobile phones has gone up since the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the world, and it's time to overcome the habit of gadgets, the Mayor said, asking students to bring accolades to their parents and their school by excelling in their career. School director RV Nagendra Kumar said that Sarvagnya School follows a unique pattern in teaching the curriculum.

"We have been implementing several programmes to strengthen the students academically and individually," Nagendra Kumar said. Director Neelima said that their school teaches problem-solving skills besides bringing out innovativeness and innate talent of the students. Principal Manasa and teachers were present.

