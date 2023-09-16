Suryapet: Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy call to adoption of clay idols

Suryapet : Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has called for adoption of clay idols during Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, which would go a long way in saving environment.

He took part in the distribution of clay idols to Ganesh Utsav Committees in celebration of Vinayaka Navratri festival at the municipal office on Friday. He said the segregation of wet and dry waste in Telangana had already caught the nation’s attention. Surypaet was also leading in plastic prevention, he noted.

Distribution of clay idols is being taken up under the auspices of Suryapet municipality for the last nine years. The idols are made available at integrated market as well. to the people in the integrated market from Saturday. The minister was informed that 3,000 idols were being handed out to the public. Municipal chairperson Annapurna, vice-chairman Putta Kishore, District Library Association chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Commissioner Ramanujula Reddy and others were present.