Telangana Govt should strengthen the health sector says DrYalamanchili Rabindranath

Khammam: Renowned doctor DrYalamanchili Rabindranath has appealed to the government to provide better facilities in the state-run hospitals and build the in such a way that the people can benefit for it the most.

As part of monthly medical camp under the auspices of BVK and CPM two town committee, a birthday meeting of Telangana fighter and former MLA Bodepudi Venkateswara Rao was held at Manchikanti Hall on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the failure of the Central government to allocating inadequated funds for the health sector in the country.

He expressed concern that unlike other countries, the health sector in the country is given little importance.

He demanded the government to allocate one hospital like NIMS to the district.

He said that providing all the treatment facilities in the government hospital will reduce the financial burden on the people. He asked the government to think in that direction.

CPM Khammam district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said that Bodepudi Venkateswara Rao built strong public movements like a spark of public movements.

He reminded that in the Assembly, they fought continuously on the issues of the State.

He said that Bodepudi Venkateswara Rao has been constantly agitating mainly on farmers’ issues.

He said that he bravely led the Telangana armed struggle. He said that he served the people all his life and more service programs will be organized in the future with his inspiration.

After that, 500 patients were tested and given medicines. Eminent doctors Yalamudi Manoj, C Bharavi, Ravilla Ranjith, Kolli Anudeep, Palasamarri Subbarao, Jetla Ranga Rao, G Rajesh participated.

Leaders Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, Bharti, Boggaveeti Sarala, Yarra Srikanth, Y Vikram, Y Srinivasa Rao, Madineni Ramesh and others participated in this programme.