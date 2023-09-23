Temples ordered to transfer funds to KCR’s constituency

Yadagirigutta: With the announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of contesting the Assembly election from Kamareddy constituency, all happenings in the district draw attention.

The latest in this regard is the government order to divert the funds of major temples in Yadagirigutta which has kicked up a storm and people and parties are questioning the government’s intention.

Endowments departmentCommissioner Anil Kumar issued an order to Yadadri temple to transfer funds of Rs. 5 crore for the development of temples in Kamareddy constituency. The Yadadri temple and Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in RajannaSircilla district are also directed to provide Rs5 crore for the development of temples in Kamareddy constituency.

In this regard, on the 14th of this month, a copy of the order was sent to the Yadadri temple authorities from the office of the Commissioner of Endowment. As this matter came to light only recently, the leaders of various political parties arehighlighting the issue on social media.

VHP raises objection

Vishwa Hindu district vice president Parishad Karre Praveen Kumar questioned the government and temple authorities over the transfer of funds from Yadadri temple to Kamareddy constituency.

VHP leaders said that CM KCR is using temple funds for his own politics.There are many temples in YadadriBhuvanagiri district which have not been developed, and if necessary, Yadadri temple funds should be allocated to the temples in this district, they added.Leaders of VHP said that if the funds are to be transferred with the orders given by the commissioner, the protests will escalate.