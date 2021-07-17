The Hans India gives quality news, says Collector Karnan

Khammam: The Hans India newspaper has been providing the readers with quality news and has been giving importance to regional news, stated District Collector RV Karnan. He participated in cake cutting programme marking the 10th anniversary of The Hans India here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said The Hans was giving good support to the government schemes and playing a key role in creating awareness among the people by its articles. Congratulating the team on the completion of 10 years, he said that the paper is available even in agency villages in a short time. He said he liked several stories of the paper. The Collector lauded the paper management for allotting a page exclusively for women 'Womenia' to encourage women and to be helpful to them. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector G Madhusudhan, Regional Manager (Advt) T Mallikarjun, Circulation Officer Prasad, staff reporter PV Satyanarayana, HMTV district correspondent M Nagender Reddy, agents and readers participated in the celebrations.