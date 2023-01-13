Triveni School donates Rs 1.6L for Jai Kisan- Jai Vignan programme

Khammam: Triveni School management and students on Thursday donated Rs1,01,116/- worth cheque to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.

The students along with school directors Dr Veerendra Chowdary, Y Venkateswara Rao, CEO Murali Krishna, Principal Rajendra Prasad met the Governor on the occasion.

Tamilisai lauded the Triveni - Krishnaveni colleges services and motivated students on service activities.