Triveni School donates Rs 1.6L for Jai Kisan- Jai Vignan programme
Highlights
Khammam: Triveni School management and students on Thursday donated Rs1,01,116/- worth cheque to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan.
The students along with school directors Dr Veerendra Chowdary, Y Venkateswara Rao, CEO Murali Krishna, Principal Rajendra Prasad met the Governor on the occasion.
Tamilisai lauded the Triveni - Krishnaveni colleges services and motivated students on service activities.
