TRS bags Khammam Municipality

Khammam: For the second time, the ruling TRS recorded another victory in Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. The TRS candidates defeated Congress, CPM and BJP candidates.

The ruling party had contested in 57 divisions and also supported CPI candidates, which contested three divisions.

TRS candidates won 43 divisions and CPI got 3 divisions. It should be reminded here that the TRS candidate had already won a seat unanimously.

On other hand, the alliance of Congress, CPM and TDP didn't got more seats in this election. Congress won 9 divisions, CPM 2 and TDP didn't won even a single seat. Independents won two seats in Khammam municipal elections with CPM support.

BJP candidate won in one division in the elections. Its candidate Dongala Satyanarayana won from seventh division. For the first time in the history of Municipal elections, BJP won first seat here.

Speaking to The Hans India, BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana said that the BJP candidates gave a tough fight to the TRS candidates in this election. He alleged that the TRS spent more money and attracted the voters.

Election was conducted for 60 divisions on April 30 and the counting was conducted on Monday at SR&BGNR College from 8 am. The district officers were allowed candidates and agents after checking their Covid test results.

Tight police security was arranged at the counting hall. Health department also setup a temporary health camp here in the counting hall.

District Collector RV Karnan, State Observer for the elections Nadeem Ahmed, Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and other officers have monitored the counting process.

Speaking after the election results, Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked the Khammam voters and people for giving such a resounding ¾ majority in the Khammam municipal elections. He assured that he would strive hard further to live up to the expectations of the people of Khammam city. He thanked MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons, public representatives and party cadre for their untiring efforts to make the party win in the elections.